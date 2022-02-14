Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,330 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,330 ($31.51) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,398 ($32.43).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,228 ($30.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,309.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,242.97. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

