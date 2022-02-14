Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

CVE stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

