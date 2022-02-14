Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Renasant worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $298,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

