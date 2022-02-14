renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $456,099.47 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $456,099.47 and $67.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

