REPO (REPO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $449,656.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $449,656.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

