Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 625.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $120.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

