Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 14th (BABA, BIO, COHU, CRNT, CTT, CYBR, CYTK, CZNC, DIOD, EGO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 14th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

