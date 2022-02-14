Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

FTS opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

