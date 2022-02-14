Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,705,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

