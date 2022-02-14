Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spark Power Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Spark Power Group stock opened at C$1.19 on Monday. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$107.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.80.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$68.98 million during the quarter.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

