Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.