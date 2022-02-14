Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcelorMittal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

