Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

