Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX):
- 2/9/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
- 2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $87.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
- 1/12/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
- 1/6/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
- 1/5/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
MTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.78. 165,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 347,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
