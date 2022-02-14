Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX):

2/9/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $87.00.

1/20/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

MTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.78. 165,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 347,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

