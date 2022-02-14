Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:

2/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2022 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 10.38 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 195.72 ($2.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,719,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934,641. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 145.08 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.60.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

