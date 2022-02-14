Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $15.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CROX stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 532.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

