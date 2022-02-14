Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trimble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trimble in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $1,369,658. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

