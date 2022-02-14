Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00.

2/7/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

1/19/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $120.00.

1/18/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00.

1/7/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/1/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

12/25/2021 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of RPD opened at $97.21 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

