REVV Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, REVV has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105547 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

