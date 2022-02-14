Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

REYN stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 93.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

