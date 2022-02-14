RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $408.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.82. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

