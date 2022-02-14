RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105245 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

