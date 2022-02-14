Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.97 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $78,871.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

