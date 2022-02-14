Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 3,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,163,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $5,387,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riskified by 2,582.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

