Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as 63.15 and last traded at 62.95. Approximately 98,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,125,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.85.

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 85.81.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

