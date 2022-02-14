RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

