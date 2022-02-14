ROAD 1-Day Volume Tops $181,747.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $66,326.68 and $181,747.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.11 or 0.06813938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,969.87 or 0.99884550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006376 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

