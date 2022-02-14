Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,834. Robert Half International has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robert Half International stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

