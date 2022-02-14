Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.37. The stock had a trading volume of 505,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.07 and its 200-day moving average is $320.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

