ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,806.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKWBF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $360.94 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.93.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

