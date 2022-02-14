Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 339,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,262. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
