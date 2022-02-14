Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Roku worth $244,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $163.94 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,541 shares of company stock valued at $82,629,223. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

