Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 2,344,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,510. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
