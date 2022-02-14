Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 2,344,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,510. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

