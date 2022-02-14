Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.250-$15.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.630-$3.670 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.08. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.56. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.