Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.250-$15.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.08. 6,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

