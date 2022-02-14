RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 8.6% Higher

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 1,907,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 720,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a market capitalization of C$133.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
RosCan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
See Also
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.