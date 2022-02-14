Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Down 41.3% in January

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROCLU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

