Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €174.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €174.00 ($196.77) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($186.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($169.63) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($169.63) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($193.37) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($192.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.50 ($181.50).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA:ML traded down €5.15 ($5.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €148.05 ($167.42). The stock had a trading volume of 574,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($120.94) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($147.97). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.91.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.