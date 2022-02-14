Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Sells 10,435 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $82.75. 3,979,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

