Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $123,954.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06879632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,597.59 or 0.99893473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

