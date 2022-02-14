Rune Price Hits $114.51 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $114.51 or 0.00268398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $1.55 million and $2,325.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

