SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,536.99

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $47,536.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,233,907 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

