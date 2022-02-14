Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Down 0%

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. 723,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.
Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)
