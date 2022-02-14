salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.40. 6,945,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,029. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

