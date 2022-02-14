Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $183.94 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.42 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.