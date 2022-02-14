Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,514. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

