Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,888,300 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 1,068,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,258.9 days.

OTCMKTS SNYNF traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

SNYNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

