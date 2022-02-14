Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 774,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sasol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Sasol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SSL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 573,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

