Scala Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Scala has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $860,420.91 and $32,578.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.