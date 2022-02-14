Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 2.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.35 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.38). 372,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 961,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.20 ($0.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a market cap of £257.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.39.

In other Schroder UK Public Private Trust news, insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £34,351.68 ($46,484.01).

